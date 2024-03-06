Cameron to Gantz: 'No improvement so far' in Gaza and 'this must change'

2024-03-06 | 14:30
Cameron to Gantz: 'No improvement so far' in Gaza and 'this must change'
Cameron to Gantz: 'No improvement so far' in Gaza and 'this must change'

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron expressed concern on Wednesday about the lack of "improvement" in the crisis-stricken Gaza Strip due to the war between Israel and Hamas. 

This came at the end of a meeting with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz.

Cameron stated via the X platform, "This must change," also noting "UK's deep concern about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah."

AFP
 

