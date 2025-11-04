News
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Samy Gemayel, David Hale discuss Lebanon’s disarmament and negotiation options
Lebanon News
04-11-2025 | 07:11
Samy Gemayel, David Hale discuss Lebanon’s disarmament and negotiation options
Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel met with former U.S. ambassador and current director responsible for the Lebanese file at the Middle East Institute, David Hale, at the party’s headquarters in Saifi.
The discussion focused on the need to confine all weapons to the authority of the Lebanese state and on the negotiation options available to Lebanon.
The meeting was attended by MP Elias Hankash, the head of the party’s foreign relations department Marwan Abdallah, and members of Hale’s accompanying delegation.
