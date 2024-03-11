News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Ramadan
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
India to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims
World News
2024-03-11 | 10:36
High views
Share
Share
3
min
India to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims
India announced rules on Monday to implement a 2019 citizenship law that critics call anti-Muslim, weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a rare third term for his Hindu nationalist government.
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants Indian nationality to Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians who fled to Hindu-majority India from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan before Dec. 31, 2014.
Modi's government had not crafted implementation rules for the law after protests and sectarian violence broke out in New Delhi and elsewhere within weeks of the law's December 2019 enactment. Scores were killed and hundreds injured during days of clashes.
"The Modi government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act," a spokesperson for the prime minister's office said in a text message.
"It was an integral part of BJP's 2019 manifesto. This will pave (the) way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India," he said, referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 2019 election manifesto.
A Home (interior) Ministry spokesperson said the rules will enable those eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for a grant of Indian citizenship and that applications would be submitted online via a web portal that had been provided.
Muslim groups say the law, combined with a proposed national register of citizens, can discriminate against India's 200 million Muslims - the world's third-largest Muslim population. They fear the government might remove the citizenship of Muslims without documents in some border states.
The government denies it is anti-Muslim and says the law is needed to help minorities facing persecution in Muslim-majority nations.
It says the law is meant to grant citizenship, not take it away from anyone, and has called the earlier protests politically motivated.
Modi swept to power in 2014 and has consolidated his hold since with a focus on growth, welfare economics, boosting infrastructure, and aggressive Hindu nationalism.
Opinion polls suggest he will comfortably win a majority in a general election that must be held by May.
The main opposition Congress party said Monday's announcement was motivated by the approaching election.
"After seeking nine extensions for the notification of the rules, the timing right before the elections is evidently designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam," Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on X.
The eastern states of West Bengal and Assam are home to large Muslim populations and witnessed protests against CAA as some Muslims feared the law could be used to declare them illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh and take away their Indian citizenship.
Reuters
World News
India
Citizenship
Law
Muslims
Narendra Modi
Next
Russian embassy in US in contact with State Department ahead of elections
Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-05
India advises workers to leave Israeli border areas
World News
2024-03-05
India advises workers to leave Israeli border areas
0
World News
2024-03-01
Kremlin says any unsanctioned gathering for Navalny will violate the law
World News
2024-03-01
Kremlin says any unsanctioned gathering for Navalny will violate the law
0
World News
2024-03-01
Indian Police: Four injured in cafe explosion in Bengaluru
World News
2024-03-01
Indian Police: Four injured in cafe explosion in Bengaluru
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-01
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Press Highlights
2024-03-01
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:25
US hits al Shabaab fundraisers, money launderers with sanctions
World News
13:25
US hits al Shabaab fundraisers, money launderers with sanctions
0
World News
12:11
At least 50 hurt after LATAM's Boeing 787 to Auckland 'drops' mid-flight
World News
12:11
At least 50 hurt after LATAM's Boeing 787 to Auckland 'drops' mid-flight
0
World News
11:54
UN rights expert: Russia responsible for Navalny's death
World News
11:54
UN rights expert: Russia responsible for Navalny's death
0
World News
11:00
US tops global oil production for sixth straight year
World News
11:00
US tops global oil production for sixth straight year
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:32
Russia stops South Korean man for spying, TASS says
World News
10:32
Russia stops South Korean man for spying, TASS says
0
Variety and Tech
07:37
Kate Middleton apologizes for confusion over edited photo
Variety and Tech
07:37
Kate Middleton apologizes for confusion over edited photo
0
Lebanon News
08:10
Saydet el Jabal: Lebanese authorities' negligence of duty in face of Hezbollah-Iran influence
Lebanon News
08:10
Saydet el Jabal: Lebanese authorities' negligence of duty in face of Hezbollah-Iran influence
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
3
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
5
Middle East News
07:13
Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah
Middle East News
07:13
Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike
7
Press Highlights
03:39
Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis
Press Highlights
03:39
Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis
8
Lebanon News
06:11
MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion
Lebanon News
06:11
MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More