UNIFIL urges permanent ceasefire, solutions for lasting peace - statement

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. General Aroldo Lázaro, called for 'a return to the cessation of hostilities.'



In a statement on Wednesday, he urged all involved parties to work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire and a lasting resolution to the conflict.



He said: "Ramadan should be a time of peace and reflection, but the current situation along the Blue Line has deeply affected these notions."



Since October, UNIFIL has consistently called on all parties to uphold their obligations under Resolution 1701 while maintaining operational efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and preventing further conflict.



"The danger of escalation is real. There is no military solution to the current confrontation and violence; a political and diplomatic solution is the only way forward," said the statement.



Regardless of religious or cultural backgrounds, UNIFIL reiterated its call for all parties to embrace the spirit of unity and compassion embodied by Eid al-Fitr, to actively pursue avenues toward lasting peace.