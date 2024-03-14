Italy regulator fines TikTok $11 mln for not 'adequately' checking content

Italy's antitrust regulator said on Thursday it has fined three TikTok units 10 million euros ($10.94 million) in total for not checking adequately content on its platform.



"TikTok has not taken adequate measures to prevent the spreading of such content, and has not fully complied with the guidelines it has adopted, reassuring customers that the platform is a 'safe' space," the watchdog said in a statement.



It added that certain content by TikTok, specifically so-called challenges, could put at risk minors or vulnerable people.



TikTok was not immediately available for comment.



Reuters