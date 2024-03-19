News
Blinken hails 'extraordinary' expansion of defense ties with Philippines
World News
2024-03-19 | 04:04
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Blinken hails 'extraordinary' expansion of defense ties with Philippines
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed on Tuesday a recent strengthening of defense ties with the Philippines as "extraordinary," saying they would only grow further, though Washington's expanding alliances were not aimed at China.
Speaking during a visit to the Philippines, Blinken said China's actions in the South China Sea had triggered a wider international reaction, and the United States was engaged in intense diplomacy to reaffirm international law.
"We have a shared concern about (China's) actions that threaten our common vision for a free open Indo-Pacific, including in the South China Sea and in the Philippines exclusive economic zone (EEZ)," Blinken told a press conference alongside his Philippine counterpart.
Ties between the Philippines and China have soured amid repeated spats over disputed features in the former's exclusive economic zone, during which Manila has accused China's coastguard of a policy of aggression.
Beijing, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, has maintained Philippine vessels are intruding in its territory and has repeatedly accused the United States of interfering and seeking to stoke regional tensions.
The dispute coincides with a key improvement in military ties between the Philippines and the United States in the past year, with Manila nearly doubling the number of its bases accessible to US forces, including three new sites facing Taiwan.
Their annual military exercises have widened lately to include joint air and sea patrols over the South China Sea and close to Taiwan, which China has seen as provocations.
The Philippines and United States are bound by a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty by which they must defend each other in the event of attack.
Last year, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr succeeded in pushing Washington to make clear the extent of that security commitment.
On Tuesday, Blinken stressed that the deal was "ironclad," adding that it extended to armed attacks on the Philippine armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft, including those of its coast guard anywhere in the South China Sea.
He also said economic ties with the United States would expand, offering support to Philippine manufacturing with a view to diversifying supply chains.
Last week, the US commerce secretary visited the Philippines and said US companies were set to unveil more than $1 billion of investments in the country.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo said the challenge ahead was how to sustain and further elevate relations with the United States, which he thanked for its support over recent altercations with China in the South China Sea.
The meeting came as the White House said President Joe Biden would host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Marcos at a summit in Washington on April 11 to discuss economic ties and the Indo-Pacific.
Blinken said that arrangement was "a very important platform" for peace and building greater stability.
"(It) is not designed against anyone, but in service of realizing a common vision for the future to the benefit of people in all of our countries."
Reuters
World News
United States
Antony Blinken
Philippines
Washington
China
Defense
Ties
