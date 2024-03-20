News
Intel gets nearly $20 billion from Biden to boost US chip output
World News
2024-03-20 | 05:20
Intel gets nearly $20 billion from Biden to boost US chip output
The Biden administration said it is awarding Intel nearly $20 billion in grants and loans on Wednesday, supercharging the company's domestic semiconductor chip output and marking the government's largest outlay to subsidize leading-edge chip production.
Biden will announce the preliminary agreement for $8.5 billion in grants and up to $11 billion in loans for Intel in Arizona, with some of the funding to be used to build two new factories and modernize an existing one.
Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo called it a "huge deal" and one of the largest investments ever in US semiconductor manufacturing.
"It means leading-edge semiconductors made in the United States of America," she said on Tuesday, noting that the country's share of leading-edge chip production is now at zero but may rise to 20% by 2030 thanks in part to the subsidy program.
The goal is to reduce reliance on China and Taiwan, as the share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the US has fallen from 37% in 1990 to 12% in 2020, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Reuters first reported news of the trip to Arizona, a critical political swing state that Biden, who narrowly won the state in 2020, hopes to win in November in his matchup against Republican former President Donald Trump.
The historic outlay shows the Biden administration is betting big on Intel as part of the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, a bid to boost domestic semiconductor output with $52.7 billion in funding, including $39 billion in subsidies for semiconductor production and $11 billion for research and development.
Commerce is dedicating $28 billion for government subsidies for chips manufacturing - although it has more than $70 billion in requests - and also has $75 billion in lending authority.
The announcement in Arizona could also help Democrats defend a critical US Senate seat in the November elections and possibly provide a boost in a pair of competitive House of Representative races.
Arizona was a point of pride for Biden's 2020 campaign, which flipped the southwestern state for the first time in six presidential elections, but his aides see delivering a repeat victory as a tall order.
Reuters
World News
Joe Biden
Intel
United States
Grants
Loans
Output
Chip
Next
China advises US not to take sides on South China Sea issue
Israeli Defense Minister to visit Washington next week on an official visit
Previous
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-19
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
Press Highlights
2024-01-19
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
Osama Hamdan says Israel's response to Hamas' ceasefire proposal was negative
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
Osama Hamdan says Israel's response to Hamas' ceasefire proposal was negative
