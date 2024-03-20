News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US vows $47 mln humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring countries
World News
2024-03-20 | 15:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US vows $47 mln humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring countries
The United States on Wednesday pledged about $47 million in new humanitarian assistance for the emergency response in Sudan and neighboring countries, including Chad and South Sudan, the US State Department said in a statement.
The announcement brings total US humanitarian assistance for people in Sudan and neighboring countries to more than $968 million since fiscal year 2023, the State Department said.
Reuters
World News
United States
Humanitarian
Assistance
Sudan
Chad
South Sudan
Next
US Congress bans US funds to UNRWA until March 2025
Australian, Chinese top diplomats meet to discuss trade, human rights
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-07
The conflicting parties in Sudan agree to hold a meeting regarding humanitarian aid
World News
2024-02-07
The conflicting parties in Sudan agree to hold a meeting regarding humanitarian aid
0
World News
2024-01-30
Canada to fund C$40 mln for humanitarian assistance to Gaza
World News
2024-01-30
Canada to fund C$40 mln for humanitarian assistance to Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Sudanese Army Takeover and Peace Initiative: A Complex Landscape
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Sudanese Army Takeover and Peace Initiative: A Complex Landscape
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Oxfam accuses Israel of "deliberately" preventing entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Oxfam accuses Israel of "deliberately" preventing entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
16:50
Arab foreign ministers, top Palestinian official to meet Blinken in Cairo on Thursday
World News
16:50
Arab foreign ministers, top Palestinian official to meet Blinken in Cairo on Thursday
0
World News
15:46
Wall Street's main stock indexes gain ground after Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged
World News
15:46
Wall Street's main stock indexes gain ground after Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged
0
World News
12:38
US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks
World News
12:38
US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks
0
World News
11:47
French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone
World News
11:47
French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
0
World News
2023-12-26
White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken
World News
2023-12-26
White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11
Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11
Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
0
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:58
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
Lebanon News
07:58
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
2
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
3
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
4
Press Highlights
01:40
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
Press Highlights
01:40
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
5
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
6
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
7
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
8
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More