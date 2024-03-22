Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island

2024-03-22 | 05:25
Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Indonesia&#39;s Java island
Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the shore of Indonesia's Java island on Friday at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles), Indonesia's geophysics agency (BKMG) said.

The quake followed a six magnitude tremor reported more than four hours earlier.

The epicenter was located around 130 km north of Tuban in East Java province, BMKG said.

The tremors were felt strongly in East Java, its capital Surabaya, as well as cities in neighboring provinces, according to multiple postings by social media users in those areas.

Brief shaking was also felt in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, around 600 km away from the epicenter, according to Reuters witnesses.

The 6.5 quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami, BMKG said.

The earlier quake had caused damage to one house and a community building in the town of Tuban, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said.

There were no immediate reports of further damage following the latest quake.

Reuters
 

