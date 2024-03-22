Kremlin: Russia is at war due to Western intervention on Ukrainian side

World News
2024-03-22 | 06:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin: Russia is at war due to Western intervention on Ukrainian side
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin: Russia is at war due to Western intervention on Ukrainian side

Russia regards itself to be at war due to the West's intervention on Ukraine's side and cannot allow a state to exist on its borders that has shown itself ready to use any method to seize control of Crimea, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The comments from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to the Russian publication "Arguments and Facts," some of his most hawkish on Ukraine yet, followed a large-scale overnight Russian attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

"We are in a state of war. Yes, it started out as a special military operation, but as soon as this group was formed when the collective West became a participant in this on the side of Ukraine, it became a war for us," Peskov said.

"I am convinced of that. And everyone should understand this for their internal motivation."

Russian officials, from President Vladimir Putin down, have gradually started to use the word "war" from time to time, having long insisted previously that the term be avoided.

Peskov also said that Russia must fully "liberate" its "new regions" to ensure people's safety there, a reference to the four Ukrainian regions that Russia claimed to have annexed in 2022.

Kyiv says Russia's annexation was an illegal land grab and that it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from its soil. It is also determined to return the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia took from it in 2014.

Moscow, which has invested heavily in Crimea, says the peninsula is part of Russia and that its status has been settled once and for all.

Reuters

World News

Kremlin

Russia

War

Ukraine

West

Dmitry Peskov

Crimea

Black Sea

LBCI Next
Germany, France reach 'breakthrough' deal on MGCS tank development
US urges Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-02-21

Western officials claim that Russia lacks the ammunition production needed for the Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Kremlin warns against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:52

Kremlin not aware of confirmations from Houthis regarding safety of Russian ships

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:52

Kremlin not aware of confirmations from Houthis regarding safety of Russian ships

LBCI
World News
06:54

Germany, France reach 'breakthrough' deal on MGCS tank development

LBCI
World News
05:30

US urges Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure

LBCI
World News
05:25

Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-15

US Central Command conducts successful strikes against Houthi threats in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Osama Hamdan declares failure of Israel’s objectives, stands firm on conditions for hostages’ return

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Yasmina Zaytoun qualifies for Top 8 in Miss World pageant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-20

The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:44

Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37

Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza

LBCI
World News
02:37

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More