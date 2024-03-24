Pope Francis skips Palm Sunday homily but continues service

World News
2024-03-24 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Francis skips Palm Sunday homily but continues service
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pope Francis skips Palm Sunday homily but continues service

Pope Francis, at the last minute, skipped reading his homily during a Palm Sunday Mass for tens of thousands of people at St. Peter's Square but continued presiding at the service.

In recent weeks the 87-year-old pope has been suffering on and off from bronchitis and influenza and has delegated an aide to read his addresses for him but on Sunday his prepared text was not read at all.

It is very unusual for a pope to totally skip a homily at a major event such as Palm Sunday.

The Vatican gave no immediate explanation for why the pope skipped the homily. The television coverage showed only the crowd for a few minutes instead of a close-up of the pope.

An announcer on Vatican Radio then said the pope had decided to not read the homily. The pope, dressed in red vestments, continued presiding, reading parts of the Mass.

Cardinals, priests, and bishops took part in the service that commemorates what the Bible says was Jesus' entry into Jerusalem days before he was betrayed, put on trial, and executed by crucifixion.

They, along with participants in the crowd, held palm fronds and olive branches at the service, which marks the start of Holy Week, a busy period leading to Easter.

Because of his knee ailment, for more than a year Francis has been presiding at Masses while sitting near the altar while a cardinals acts as the main celebrant.

After the Mass, Francis delivered his weekly Sunday Angelus message and blessing.

Reuters

World News

Pope Francis

Palm Sunday

Homily

Mass

Vatican City

LBCI Next
Ukraine boosts power imports after Russian attack
Senegal begins voting in delayed presidential elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:10

Putin vows to punish those behind concert massacre

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Russia arrests suspects after mass shooting kills 93 at concert hall near Moscow

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-22

IOM: discovery of at least 65 migrant bodies in a mass grave in Libya

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

UN-backed monitor: Gaza suffers famine-level shortages, mass death imminent

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:28

Ukraine boosts power imports after Russian attack

LBCI
World News
06:29

Senegal begins voting in delayed presidential elections

LBCI
World News
06:20

China vows to safeguard its territorial integrity after South China Sea incident

LBCI
World News
04:17

Ukrainian cities under Russian air attack; missile violates Polish airspace

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29

2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-02

Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Chaos in Moscow: The Aftermath of the Attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Resurgence of ISIS-K: A Threat to Regional Stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

The Complex Negotiations: Israel's Demands and Internal Struggles

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges

LBCI
Middle East News
02:50

US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More