Sharaa to become first Syrian leader to attend UN meetings since 1967

Middle East News
22-09-2025 | 03:16
High views
0min
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in New York to attend meetings of the U.N. General Assembly, the first participation of a Syrian president since 1967, the state news agency reported early on Monday.

Sharaa – a former al Qaeda leader who once had a $10 million bounty on his head – scored a major diplomatic victory in May when he won recognition from U.S. President Donald Trump at a meeting in Riyadh.

The U.S. subsequently lifted most sanctions on Syria and the Trump administration has voiced its support for Sharaa's efforts to unify and stabilize the country.

Sharaa is expected to deliver his first address at the General Assembly, which opens its 80th session on Tuesday.

Reuters
 

