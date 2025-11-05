Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments

05-11-2025 | 09:38
Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments
Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will consider resuming nuclear tests if United States did so, convening a security council meeting after U.S. President Donald Trump comments on testing.

Putin ordered Russia's defence and foreign ministries, as well as security services, to "gather information on this topic" and make "proposals on the possible start of preparation works for nuclear weapons tests."

AFP

