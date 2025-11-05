News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments
World News
05-11-2025 | 09:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin says Russia considers nuclear tests restart after Trump comments
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will consider resuming nuclear tests if United States did so, convening a security council meeting after U.S. President Donald Trump comments on testing.
Putin ordered Russia's defence and foreign ministries, as well as security services, to "gather information on this topic" and make "proposals on the possible start of preparation works for nuclear weapons tests."
AFP
World News
Russia
considers
nuclear
tests
restart
after
Trump
comments
Next
US government shutdown enters 36th day, becoming longest ever
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-30
Russia says recent weapons tests 'not nuclear' after Trump orders US tests
World News
2025-10-30
Russia says recent weapons tests 'not nuclear' after Trump orders US tests
0
World News
2025-10-31
Trump says US will conduct nuclear tests if other countries do
World News
2025-10-31
Trump says US will conduct nuclear tests if other countries do
0
World News
2025-10-16
India says priority is consumers after Trump comments on stopping Russian oil
World News
2025-10-16
India says priority is consumers after Trump comments on stopping Russian oil
0
Middle East News
2025-09-01
Putin says Russia and Iran maintain constant communication on Tehran’s nuclear program
Middle East News
2025-09-01
Putin says Russia and Iran maintain constant communication on Tehran’s nuclear program
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:53
World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report
World News
13:53
World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report
0
Middle East News
09:48
Chinese FM calls for resumption of Iranian nuclear talks
Middle East News
09:48
Chinese FM calls for resumption of Iranian nuclear talks
0
World News
08:03
Afghans call for Taliban government to help repair Blue Mosque after quake
World News
08:03
Afghans call for Taliban government to help repair Blue Mosque after quake
0
World News
07:25
US to end protected status for South Sudanese nationals
World News
07:25
US to end protected status for South Sudanese nationals
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
0
World News
13:53
World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report
World News
13:53
World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
0
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:00
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:00
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation
3
Lebanon News
09:06
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
Lebanon News
09:06
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
4
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
5
Variety and Tech
07:20
Shein opens first physical shop worldwide in Paris
Variety and Tech
07:20
Shein opens first physical shop worldwide in Paris
6
World News
02:09
Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties
World News
02:09
Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties
7
Lebanon News
11:21
Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors
Lebanon News
11:21
Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors
8
World News
07:09
German nurse given life sentence for killing ten patients
World News
07:09
German nurse given life sentence for killing ten patients
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More