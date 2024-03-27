News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chinese President meets US company CEOs in Beijing
World News
2024-03-27 | 02:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Chinese President meets US company CEOs in Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Wednesday in Beijing with heads of US companies. China is seeking to attract foreign investors and reassure them about its slowing economy.
China's official CCTV network said, "President Xi Jinping met this morning at the People's Palace in Beijing (...) representatives from the American business sector."
The network did not specify the names of the individuals who participated in this meeting.
This meeting comes a day after the conclusion of a major economic forum in Beijing attended by several top foreign business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook.
China, facing economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions, seeks to reassure foreign investors about growth prospects in the country.
In recent months, business community concerns have grown after Chinese authorities conducted inspections and interrogations targeting American consulting firms. These actions come amid intense competition between Beijing and Washington.
AFP
World News
China
United States
Xi Jinping
Company
Investor
Economy
Next
Rescue efforts suspended at Russian gold mine due to collapse risk
Divers to search for six presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-05
China sets ambitious growth target, vows to 'transform' economy
World News
2024-03-05
China sets ambitious growth target, vows to 'transform' economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
0
World News
04:18
Russia struggles to collect oil payments as China, UAE, Turkey increase bank scrutiny
World News
04:18
Russia struggles to collect oil payments as China, UAE, Turkey increase bank scrutiny
0
World News
2024-03-26
New Zealand accuses China of hacking parliament
World News
2024-03-26
New Zealand accuses China of hacking parliament
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:18
Russia struggles to collect oil payments as China, UAE, Turkey increase bank scrutiny
World News
04:18
Russia struggles to collect oil payments as China, UAE, Turkey increase bank scrutiny
0
World News
03:44
Rescue efforts suspended at Russian gold mine due to collapse risk
World News
03:44
Rescue efforts suspended at Russian gold mine due to collapse risk
0
World News
02:17
Divers to search for six presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse
World News
02:17
Divers to search for six presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse
0
World News
15:24
Pentagon: US is not responsible for airstrikes on Syria
World News
15:24
Pentagon: US is not responsible for airstrikes on Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
'Delicate' diplomacy: Quintet Committee set to engage with political parties and Hezbollah
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
'Delicate' diplomacy: Quintet Committee set to engage with political parties and Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-13
MP Michel Moawad: The battle over extending the army commander’s term is not a presidential battle
Lebanon News
2023-12-13
MP Michel Moawad: The battle over extending the army commander’s term is not a presidential battle
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's unity government
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's unity government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek
2
Lebanon News
06:19
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base with precision missiles
Lebanon News
06:19
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base with precision missiles
3
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrike on Baalbek’s western outskirts
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrike on Baalbek’s western outskirts
4
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
6
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
7
Sports News
06:39
World Cup 2026 qualifier: Australia ends the game with a 5-0 victory over Lebanon
Sports News
06:39
World Cup 2026 qualifier: Australia ends the game with a 5-0 victory over Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More