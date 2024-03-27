Chinese President meets US company CEOs in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Wednesday in Beijing with heads of US companies. China is seeking to attract foreign investors and reassure them about its slowing economy.



China's official CCTV network said, "President Xi Jinping met this morning at the People's Palace in Beijing (...) representatives from the American business sector."



The network did not specify the names of the individuals who participated in this meeting.



This meeting comes a day after the conclusion of a major economic forum in Beijing attended by several top foreign business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook.



China, facing economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions, seeks to reassure foreign investors about growth prospects in the country.



In recent months, business community concerns have grown after Chinese authorities conducted inspections and interrogations targeting American consulting firms. These actions come amid intense competition between Beijing and Washington.



AFP