News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Movies
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser
World News
2024-03-29 | 02:52
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser
President Joe Biden and his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, headlined a star-studded fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton on Thursday, offering a robust defense of the White House's handling of the Gaza crisis as protesters interrupted the event.
Biden, who traveled with Obama on Air Force One to New York, took part in a discussion with Clinton moderated by "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in front of thousands of guests. Organizers say the event raised more than $25 million for Biden's US reelection campaign.
But the fundraiser was punctuated by several protests inside the massive auditorium, with attendees rising at several different moments to shout over the discussion, referencing Biden's backing of Israel in the Hamas war that has killed more than 30,000 people in Gaza.
"Shame on you, Joe Biden!" one yelled.
Obama and Clinton offered a presidential perspective of the Gaza crisis that stressed the political realities of being in the White House.
A president needs to be able to support Israel at the same time as fighting for Palestinians to have more access to food, medical supplies, and a future state, they said.
"It's a lonely seat," Obama said. "One of the realities of the presidency is that the world has a lot of joy and beauty, but it also has a lot of tragedy and cruelty."
People "understandably, oftentimes, want to feel a certain purity in terms of how those decisions are made," he said. "But a president doesn't have that luxury."
When a protestor inside the theater interrupted Obama, the former president snapped back: "You can't just talk and not listen... That's what the other side does."
The pair of former presidents also defended Biden's handling of the economy, which gets low ratings in national polls.
Clinton said Biden's economic numbers have significantly outpaced Trump's administration.
"I believe in keeping score," Clinton said. "He's been good for America" and deserves another term.
Before the event, the three leaders' motorcade passed hundreds of protesters demonstrating against Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza, another sign that some young voters and other progressives who voted for Biden in 2020 are furious about his staunch backing of Israel in its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.
The event included musicians Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele performing. Some high-paying attendees had their pictures with the three presidents taken by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.
Former President Donald Trump, Biden's Republican challenger in November's election, was in the New York area on Thursday as well, attending a wake for a slain New York City policeman.
Biden, 81, has faced concerns about his age and fitness for a second four-year term. Recent Reuters/Ipsos polls show his approval rating at 40 percent and in a tight race with Trump, 77, ahead of the Nov. 5 election.
The show of support from Biden's predecessors was meant to demonstrate party unity and project fundraising strength.
Tickets for Thursday's Biden event cost between $250 and $500,000, according to a Democrat familiar with the planning. More than 5,000 people were expected to attend.
Biden's high-profile allies are seeking to shore up his support despite opinion polls showing tepid enthusiasm for the president and in contrast to a Republican Party where many major figures oppose Trump.
Biden showed flashes of humor at the event. He referenced President Harry Truman's advice that if you wanted a friend in Washington, get a dog. Biden quipped that he got one, and it bit a Secret Service agent. The president's dog Commander left the White House last year after a series of biting incidents.
The event closed with each of the men donning aviator sunglasses, Biden's trademark.
"Dark Brandon is real," Biden bellowed, referencing a meme about himself.
Reuters
World News
Joe Biden
Barack Obama
Bill Clinton
Fundraiser
United States
Protesters
Gaza
Next
Russian veto ends UN monitoring enforcement of North Korea nuclear sanctions
South Africa bus crash kills 45 Easter pilgrims
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-09
Joe Biden's port for aid to Gaza might not be ready for 60 days, the Pentagon says
World News
2024-03-09
Joe Biden's port for aid to Gaza might not be ready for 60 days, the Pentagon says
0
Middle East News
2024-03-02
The United States Begins Airdropping Aid to Gaza Strip: Official
Middle East News
2024-03-02
The United States Begins Airdropping Aid to Gaza Strip: Official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
Israeli protesters prevent aid trucks from reaching Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19
Israeli protesters prevent aid trucks from reaching Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:00
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:00
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:30
Taiwan's navy chief to visit US next week
World News
07:30
Taiwan's navy chief to visit US next week
0
World News
06:49
Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM
World News
06:49
Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM
0
World News
06:22
Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected
World News
06:22
Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected
0
World News
06:13
Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert shooting
World News
06:13
Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert shooting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
2
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
3
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Israeli Diplomatic Maneuvers: Negotiating Amidst Internal and External Pressures
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Israeli Diplomatic Maneuvers: Negotiating Amidst Internal and External Pressures
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Shifting Dynamics: The Impact of Indian Labor on the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Shifting Dynamics: The Impact of Indian Labor on the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More