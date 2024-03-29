Protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser

World News
2024-03-29 | 02:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
5min
Protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser

President Joe Biden and his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, headlined a star-studded fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton on Thursday, offering a robust defense of the White House's handling of the Gaza crisis as protesters interrupted the event.

Biden, who traveled with Obama on Air Force One to New York, took part in a discussion with Clinton moderated by "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in front of thousands of guests. Organizers say the event raised more than $25 million for Biden's US reelection campaign.

But the fundraiser was punctuated by several protests inside the massive auditorium, with attendees rising at several different moments to shout over the discussion, referencing Biden's backing of Israel in the Hamas war that has killed more than 30,000 people in Gaza.

"Shame on you, Joe Biden!" one yelled.

Obama and Clinton offered a presidential perspective of the Gaza crisis that stressed the political realities of being in the White House.

A president needs to be able to support Israel at the same time as fighting for Palestinians to have more access to food, medical supplies, and a future state, they said.

"It's a lonely seat," Obama said. "One of the realities of the presidency is that the world has a lot of joy and beauty, but it also has a lot of tragedy and cruelty."

People "understandably, oftentimes, want to feel a certain purity in terms of how those decisions are made," he said. "But a president doesn't have that luxury."

When a protestor inside the theater interrupted Obama, the former president snapped back: "You can't just talk and not listen... That's what the other side does."

The pair of former presidents also defended Biden's handling of the economy, which gets low ratings in national polls.

Clinton said Biden's economic numbers have significantly outpaced Trump's administration.

"I believe in keeping score," Clinton said. "He's been good for America" and deserves another term.

Before the event, the three leaders' motorcade passed hundreds of protesters demonstrating against Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza, another sign that some young voters and other progressives who voted for Biden in 2020 are furious about his staunch backing of Israel in its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

The event included musicians Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele performing. Some high-paying attendees had their pictures with the three presidents taken by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Former President Donald Trump, Biden's Republican challenger in November's election, was in the New York area on Thursday as well, attending a wake for a slain New York City policeman.

Biden, 81, has faced concerns about his age and fitness for a second four-year term. Recent Reuters/Ipsos polls show his approval rating at 40 percent and in a tight race with Trump, 77, ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The show of support from Biden's predecessors was meant to demonstrate party unity and project fundraising strength.

Tickets for Thursday's Biden event cost between $250 and $500,000, according to a Democrat familiar with the planning. More than 5,000 people were expected to attend.

Biden's high-profile allies are seeking to shore up his support despite opinion polls showing tepid enthusiasm for the president and in contrast to a Republican Party where many major figures oppose Trump.

Biden showed flashes of humor at the event. He referenced President Harry Truman's advice that if you wanted a friend in Washington, get a dog. Biden quipped that he got one, and it bit a Secret Service agent. The president's dog Commander left the White House last year after a series of biting incidents.

The event closed with each of the men donning aviator sunglasses, Biden's trademark.

"Dark Brandon is real," Biden bellowed, referencing a meme about himself.

Reuters
 

World News

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

Bill Clinton

Fundraiser

United States

Protesters

Gaza

LBCI Next
Russian veto ends UN monitoring enforcement of North Korea nuclear sanctions
South Africa bus crash kills 45 Easter pilgrims
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-09

Joe Biden's port for aid to Gaza might not be ready for 60 days, the Pentagon says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-02

The United States Begins Airdropping Aid to Gaza Strip: Official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19

Israeli protesters prevent aid trucks from reaching Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:00

Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:30

Taiwan's navy chief to visit US next week

LBCI
World News
06:49

Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM

LBCI
World News
06:22

Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected

LBCI
World News
06:13

Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert shooting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More