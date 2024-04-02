News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN urges Israel to let aid workers 'do their job'
World News
2024-04-02 | 13:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN urges Israel to let aid workers 'do their job'
The killing of seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen charity in Gaza is "the inevitable result of the way this war is currently being conducted," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
He said the UN "yet again" calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the six-month long war between Israel and Hamas. Israel is retaliating against Hamas in Gaza over a deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militants.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday's airstrike that killed the aid workers was unintended and "tragic."
"The multiplicity of such events is the inevitable result of the way this war is being conducted," Dujarric told reporters. "At least 196 humanitarians have been killed since October in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is one of the world's most dangerous and difficult places to work."
UN Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag met with the World Central Kitchen team in Gaza just hours before they were killed and was appalled by the attack, said Dujarric.
The UN has warned of a looming famine in Gaza and complained of obstacles to getting aid in and distributing it.
"We have a deconfliction mechanism," Dujarric said on Tuesday. "We have noted it was not working properly. We keep delivering aid ... on an opportunistic basis, which is no way to run a major aid operation."
When asked what the UN would say to the Israeli government over the airstrike, he said, "The message is: let humanitarian workers do their job."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Jose Andres
World Central Kitchen
Gaza
United Nations
Stephane Dujarric
Next
Australia tries to confirm death of citizen in Gaza
Belarus holds military drills near borders with Ukraine, EU
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:13
Gaza infrastructure damages evaluated at $18.5 bln, according to UN-World Bank report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:13
Gaza infrastructure damages evaluated at $18.5 bln, according to UN-World Bank report
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for relief workers' death in 'unintentional' incident in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for relief workers' death in 'unintentional' incident in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:00
White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed seven people working for WCK
World News
15:00
White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed seven people working for WCK
0
World News
14:32
Biden stresses the 'necessity of protecting' humanitarian teams in Gaza
World News
14:32
Biden stresses the 'necessity of protecting' humanitarian teams in Gaza
0
World News
14:04
The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission
World News
14:04
The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission
0
World News
12:35
Germany demands Israel to conduct 'thorough' investigation into relief workers' death in Gaza
World News
12:35
Germany demands Israel to conduct 'thorough' investigation into relief workers' death in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-04
Director of IAEA to discuss with Putin Russia's plans for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
World News
2024-03-04
Director of IAEA to discuss with Putin Russia's plans for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
0
World News
12:02
Canada condemns Israeli strike on Gaza aid workers, demands full probe
World News
12:02
Canada condemns Israeli strike on Gaza aid workers, demands full probe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-01
Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi
Middle East News
2024-04-01
Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:07
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
06:07
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
2
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
3
Middle East News
08:43
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
Middle East News
08:43
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
5
Middle East News
05:35
Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus
Middle East News
05:35
Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
7
Middle East News
03:55
Iranian President says attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus 'would not go unanswered'
Middle East News
03:55
Iranian President says attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus 'would not go unanswered'
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06
UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06
UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More