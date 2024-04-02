UN urges Israel to let aid workers 'do their job'

World News
2024-04-02 | 13:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN urges Israel to let aid workers &#39;do their job&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN urges Israel to let aid workers 'do their job'

The killing of seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen charity in Gaza is "the inevitable result of the way this war is currently being conducted," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

He said the UN "yet again" calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the six-month long war between Israel and Hamas. Israel is retaliating against Hamas in Gaza over a deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday's airstrike that killed the aid workers was unintended and "tragic."

"The multiplicity of such events is the inevitable result of the way this war is being conducted," Dujarric told reporters. "At least 196 humanitarians have been killed since October in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is one of the world's most dangerous and difficult places to work."

UN Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag met with the World Central Kitchen team in Gaza just hours before they were killed and was appalled by the attack, said Dujarric.

The UN has warned of a looming famine in Gaza and complained of obstacles to getting aid in and distributing it.

"We have a deconfliction mechanism," Dujarric said on Tuesday. "We have noted it was not working properly. We keep delivering aid ... on an opportunistic basis, which is no way to run a major aid operation."

When asked what the UN would say to the Israeli government over the airstrike, he said, "The message is: let humanitarian workers do their job."

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Jose Andres

World Central Kitchen

Gaza

United Nations

Stephane Dujarric

LBCI Next
Australia tries to confirm death of citizen in Gaza
Belarus holds military drills near borders with Ukraine, EU
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25

United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19

United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:13

Gaza infrastructure damages evaluated at $18.5 bln, according to UN-World Bank report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08

Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for relief workers' death in 'unintentional' incident in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:00

White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed seven people working for WCK

LBCI
World News
14:32

Biden stresses the 'necessity of protecting' humanitarian teams in Gaza

LBCI
World News
14:04

The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission

LBCI
World News
12:35

Germany demands Israel to conduct 'thorough' investigation into relief workers' death in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-04

Director of IAEA to discuss with Putin Russia's plans for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

LBCI
World News
12:02

Canada condemns Israeli strike on Gaza aid workers, demands full probe

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-01

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:43

Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01

Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers

LBCI
Middle East News
03:55

Iranian President says attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus 'would not go unanswered'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06

UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More