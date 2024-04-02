White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed seven people working for WCK

World News
2024-04-02 | 15:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House &#39;outraged&#39; by Israeli strike that killed seven people working for WCK
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed seven people working for WCK

The White House said on Tuesday it was "outraged" by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that killed seven people working for World Central Kitchen (WCK), and that President Joe Biden called the charity aid group's founder to share his condolences.

"We were outraged to learn of an Israeli army strike that killed a number of civilian humanitarian workers yesterday from the World Central Kitchen," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing in Washington.

Asked whether the US would condemn the Israeli airstrike, Kirby said of his use of the word "outraged": "I think you can fairly characterize that as condemning the strike itself."

Biden told WCK founder Jose Andres that he will make clear to Israel that aid workers must be protected, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told the same briefing.

The strike on the WCK convoy killed citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the United States and Canada. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that the strike was tragic and unintended, and the Israeli military pledged an independent inquiry.

The Israelis have "already said this was on them," Kirby said. "There's accountability to be held here."

"There are issues of deconfliction that clearly need to be fleshed out and improved," Kirby said, adding that Washington would continue to make sure Israel can defend itself.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

White House

Israel

Strike

World Central Kitchen

Joe Biden

LBCI Next
Several people injured in shooting at school in Finland
Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood by July
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

White House: We are heartbroken about killing of relief workers in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:17

Israeli President offers 'apology' after relief workers died in strike in Gaza

LBCI
World News
12:02

Canada condemns Israeli strike on Gaza aid workers, demands full probe

LBCI
World News
10:51

Washington urges Israel to investigate airstrike that killed NGO workers, Blinken says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:09

North Korea seeks to switch to solid-fuel missiles for faster launches

LBCI
World News
01:29

Over 100,000 Russians sign contracts to join armed forces in 2024

LBCI
World News
00:36

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years

LBCI
World News
14:32

Biden stresses the 'necessity of protecting' humanitarian teams in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-08

Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-03-04

NATO tactical air base inaugurated in Albania

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-04

Amos Hochstein's firm message to Hezbollah: Sustainable calm needed along the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-01

France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Middle East News
08:43

Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06

UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack

LBCI
World News
14:04

The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission

LBCI
Middle East News
07:46

Death toll rises to 13 in attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More