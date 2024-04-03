Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo

Representatives of the countries to which the workers of the World Central Kitchen belong received their bodies on Wednesday evening after they crossed from Rafah into Egypt.



The convoy transporting them headed to Cairo, according to an official from the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.



The official, who requested anonymity, stated that embassy representatives received the bodies and that ambulances headed to Cairo, where they will be transported aboard planes to the countries of the six foreign workers killed in an Israeli strike on Monday in Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip.



AFP