Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo

World News
2024-04-03 | 13:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Relief workers&#39; bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo

Representatives of the countries to which the workers of the World Central Kitchen belong received their bodies on Wednesday evening after they crossed from Rafah into Egypt. 

The convoy transporting them headed to Cairo, according to an official from the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

The official, who requested anonymity, stated that embassy representatives received the bodies and that ambulances headed to Cairo, where they will be transported aboard planes to the countries of the six foreign workers killed in an Israeli strike on Monday in Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

AFP 
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

World Central Kitchen

Rafah

Egypt

Cairo

LBCI Next
Over 100,000 Russians sign contracts to join armed forces in 2024
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30

Egyptian TV: Truce talks between Israel, Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo

LBCI
World News
2024-03-18

Egypt: US should make clear to Israel consequences of Rafah operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07

Hamas delegation leaves Egypt's Cairo, talks on Gaza truce to resume next week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02

Egyptian security sources: Resumption of ceasefire talks in Gaza on Sunday in Cairo

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:08

Blinken warns Azerbaijan over tensions with Armenia

LBCI
World News
12:47

Spanish PM states Israel's explanation on aid workers attack is 'insufficient and unacceptable'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:47

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan postpones Saudi trip

LBCI
World News
07:58

Pope mourns deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from 'folly of war'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-19

Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:17

Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11

Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:17

Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15

Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More