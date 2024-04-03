News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US demands 'swift' Israeli investigation into attack on aid workers in Gaza
World News
2024-04-03 | 15:35
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US demands 'swift' Israeli investigation into attack on aid workers in Gaza
The United States wants a swift Israeli investigation into an attack that killed seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen charity in Gaza, the State Department said on Wednesday.
Israel needs to put in place better deconfliction and coordination measures to protect humanitarian workers and protect all civilians on the ground, spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing.
"It doesn't really matter how they made the mistake. At the end of the day, you have seven dead aid workers who were there trying to deliver humanitarian assistance. So whatever the reason was that led to this tragedy, whatever the mistake that happened inside the IDF, it's unacceptable, and they need to do better," Miller said.
The aid workers were killed when their convoy was hit shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tons of food brought to Gaza by sea.
Israel's military expressed "severe sorrow" over the incident and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it unintentional. The military has said an independent, professional expert body will investigate the deaths.
Miller also referred to a video by Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi who said the attack took place as a mistake that followed a "misidentification".
"I took that to mean while they were targeting those cars, they did not believe that it was a World Central Kitchen that was operating those vehicles at the time. But that said, we need to wait and see the outcome of this investigation," he added.
Andres told Reuters on Wednesday that the Israeli attack that killed the aid workers had targeted them "systematically, car by car."
Andres said the charity had clear communication with the Israeli military, which he said knew his aid workers' movements.
Miller said the attack would not affect US efforts to prepare a floating pier to facilitate aid to Gaza by sea.
Nearly six months of war have created critical food shortages among Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians that in some areas now exceed famine levels, the United Nations says.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Israel
Investigation
Attack
Jose Andres
World Central Kitchen
Gaza
Next
Stoltenberg: NATO to ensure 'reliable' military supplies to Ukraine in the long term
North Korea seeks to switch to solid-fuel missiles for faster launches
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-02
Germany demands Israel to conduct 'thorough' investigation into relief workers' death in Gaza
World News
2024-04-02
Germany demands Israel to conduct 'thorough' investigation into relief workers' death in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
London demands 'transparent' explanation from Israel following attack on relief workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
London demands 'transparent' explanation from Israel following attack on relief workers in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
At least 32,916 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
At least 32,916 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
More than 32,845 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
More than 32,845 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:08
Blinken warns Azerbaijan over tensions with Armenia
World News
15:08
Blinken warns Azerbaijan over tensions with Armenia
0
World News
13:07
Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo
World News
13:07
Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo
0
World News
12:47
Spanish PM states Israel's explanation on aid workers attack is 'insufficient and unacceptable'
World News
12:47
Spanish PM states Israel's explanation on aid workers attack is 'insufficient and unacceptable'
0
Middle East News
10:47
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan postpones Saudi trip
Middle East News
10:47
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan postpones Saudi trip
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-09
Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024
World News
2024-03-09
Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Parliamentary Delegation Discusses Israeli Attacks and National Affairs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Parliamentary Delegation Discusses Israeli Attacks and National Affairs in Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12
Gracing the world of fashion: Here are Lebanese designers' couture collections for fall and winter 2023–2024
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12
Gracing the world of fashion: Here are Lebanese designers' couture collections for fall and winter 2023–2024
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
2
Lebanon News
13:45
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:45
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
4
Variety and Tech
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
Variety and Tech
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
5
Middle East News
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
Middle East News
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
8
Middle East News
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
Middle East News
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More