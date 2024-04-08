News
Millions across North America await total solar eclipse
World News
2024-04-08 | 10:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Millions across North America await total solar eclipse
A total solar eclipse will have millions of people across a heavily populated swath of North America gazing toward the heavens on Monday as the moon completely blocks the sun for more than four minutes in some places.
The eclipse will be viewable, weather permitting, along a path starting in Mexico and then crossing through the United States and into Canada.
Eclipse fans are gathering in places along the "path of totality" including the city of Fredericksburg in central Texas, where the total eclipse will occur shortly after 1:30 p.m. (1830 GMT).
At up to 4 minutes and 28 seconds, this one will last longer than the total eclipse that streaked across parts of the United States in 2017, which clocked in at up to 2 minutes and 42 seconds. According to NASA, opens new tab, total eclipses can last anywhere from 10 seconds to about 7-1/2 minutes.
Some cities along the path of totality include: Mazatlan, Mexico; San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Cleveland, Ohio; Erie, Pennsylvania; both Niagara Falls, New York, and Niagara Falls, Ontario, site of the famed waterfall, and Montreal, Quebec.
A partial eclipse will be visible in North America outside the path of totality.
About 32 million people in the United States live within the path of totality, with federal officials predicting another 5 million people will travel to be there. Countless eclipse-watching events were being convened at bars, stadiums, fairgrounds and parks along the path of totality.
Reuters
World News
Millions
North America
Solar
Eclipse
Next
Over 90 dead as Mozambique vessel sinks off northern coast
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
Previous
