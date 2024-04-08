Millions across North America await total solar eclipse

World News
2024-04-08 | 10:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Millions across North America await total solar eclipse
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Millions across North America await total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse will have millions of people across a heavily populated swath of North America gazing toward the heavens on Monday as the moon completely blocks the sun for more than four minutes in some places.

The eclipse will be viewable, weather permitting, along a path starting in Mexico and then crossing through the United States and into Canada. 

Eclipse fans are gathering in places along the "path of totality" including the city of Fredericksburg in central Texas, where the total eclipse will occur shortly after 1:30 p.m. (1830 GMT). 

At up to 4 minutes and 28 seconds, this one will last longer than the total eclipse that streaked across parts of the United States in 2017, which clocked in at up to 2 minutes and 42 seconds. According to NASA, opens new tab, total eclipses can last anywhere from 10 seconds to about 7-1/2 minutes.

Some cities along the path of totality include: Mazatlan, Mexico; San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Cleveland, Ohio; Erie, Pennsylvania; both Niagara Falls, New York, and Niagara Falls, Ontario, site of the famed waterfall, and Montreal, Quebec.

A partial eclipse will be visible in North America outside the path of totality.

About 32 million people in the United States live within the path of totality, with federal officials predicting another 5 million people will travel to be there. Countless eclipse-watching events were being convened at bars, stadiums, fairgrounds and parks along the path of totality.



Reuters
 

World News

Millions

North America

Solar

Eclipse

LBCI Next
Over 90 dead as Mozambique vessel sinks off northern coast
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
LBCI Previous
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
World News
12:24

White House says ‘up to Hamas to come through’ on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
World News
09:25

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani premier, stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-06

Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-01

British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials

LBCI
World News
2024-02-23

Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:53

Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:11

Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:57

Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

LBCI News on X hacked, link to airport breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

LBCI News page on X hacked

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More