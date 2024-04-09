Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court

2024-04-09 | 06:38
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court

Germany denied on Tuesday that it was aiding genocide in Gaza by selling Israel arms in a suit to the top UN court by Nicaragua, reflecting mounting legal action in support of Palestinians.

Germany has been one of Israel's staunchest allies since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants and the ensuing offensive against the Gaza Strip.
 
It is one of its biggest arms suppliers, sending 326.5 million euros ($353.70 million) in military equipment and weapons in 2023, according to Economy Ministry data.

Germany and other Western nations have faced street protests, various legal cases, and accusations of hypocrisy from campaign groups who say Israel has killed too many Palestinian civilians in its six-month military assault.

But Tania von Uslar-Gleichen, legal adviser for the German Foreign Ministry, told the International Court of Justice judges that Nicaragua's case was rushed and based on flimsy evidence.

Arms exports were scrutinized to ensure adherence to international law, she said.

"Germany is doing its utmost to live up to its responsibility vis-a-vis both the Israeli and the Palestinian people," she added, with Germany the largest individual donor of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Von Uslar-Gleichen said Israel's security was a priority for Germany because of the history of the Nazi decimation of Jews in the Holocaust. "Germany has learned from its past, a past that includes the responsibility for one of the most horrific crimes in human history, the Shoah," she said, using the Hebrew word.

On Monday, lawyers for Nicaragua asked the International Court Justice (ICJ), or World Court, to order Germany to halt arms sales to Israel and resume funding of UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA as emergency measures while the court prepares to hear the case.

They argued Berlin had violated the 1948 Genocide Convention and international humanitarian law by continuing to supply Israel even after becoming aware there was a risk of genocide being committed in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government hotly denies that, saying its war is against murderous Hamas militants, not Palestinian civilians, and that it is the victim of a global smear campaign.

The ICJ is expected to issue provisional measures on Nicaragua's case in weeks, but a final ruling could take years. Though rulings are supposed to be legally binding, the court has no way to enforce them.

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Germany

Israel

Gaza

Genocide

War

International Court Of Justice

UN

Arms

Exports

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia
Israel vows response to Turkey’s ‘unilateral violations’ of trade deals
