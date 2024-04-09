Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

World News
2024-04-09 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Indonesia’s eastern region on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said, with no tsunami warning issued.

The quake struck off Halmahera Island in North Maluku province at 0948 GMT at a depth of about 35 kilometers (22 miles), the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries after the earthquake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said there was “no tsunami threat” from the quake in the Molucca Sea.

But Indonesia’s geophysics agency (BMKG) advised residents in nearby areas of possible aftershocks.



AFP
 

World News

Magnitude

Earthquake

Indonesia

Tsunami

LBCI Next
Australia to consider recognizing Palestinian state
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-08

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rattles Taiwan

LBCI
World News
2024-04-07

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Xinjiang, China

LBCI
World News
2024-04-05

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits New York City

LBCI
World News
2024-04-03

A 6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, EMSC says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:58

Russia states that Ukrainian energy firm Burisma financed ‘terrorist’ attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12

Australia to consider recognizing Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
06:38

Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:17

Israel vows response to Turkey’s ‘unilateral violations’ of trade deals

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

Hamas' media spokesperson Kilani to LBCI: Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-15

Egypt's President: Israeli reaction exceeded the level of self-defense

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

George Okais to LBCI: Asserting our right to doubt until truth emerges on Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More