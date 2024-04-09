Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Indonesia’s eastern region on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said, with no tsunami warning issued.



The quake struck off Halmahera Island in North Maluku province at 0948 GMT at a depth of about 35 kilometers (22 miles), the USGS said.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries after the earthquake.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said there was “no tsunami threat” from the quake in the Molucca Sea.



But Indonesia’s geophysics agency (BMKG) advised residents in nearby areas of possible aftershocks.







AFP