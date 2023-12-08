News
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured
Lebanon News
2023-12-08 | 06:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured
An Israeli artillery shelling targeted on Friday the outskirts of Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar.
The shelling resulted in the injury of a civilian in Rashaya Al-Fakhar.
Lebanon News
Israel
Artillery
Shelling
Kfarchouba
Rashaya Al-Fakhar
Lebanon
Civilian
Next
Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Previous
