Blinken: Israel did not inform the US about the timing of Rafah's operation
World News
2024-04-09 | 12:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken: Israel did not inform the US about the timing of Rafah's operation
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday that Israel did not inform the United States of the timing of a possible military operation in Rafah, in the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip.
Blinken stated during a press conference in Washington alongside his British counterpart David Cameron, "No, we do not have any date for an operation, at least one that's been communicated to us by the Israelis."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Antony Blinken
Israel
United States
Rafah
Gaza Strip
