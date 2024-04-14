News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iranian Attack May Shake Oil Market, But Not for Long: Analysts
World News
2024-04-14 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iranian Attack May Shake Oil Market, But Not for Long: Analysts
The unprecedented Iranian attack using missiles and drones on Israel on Saturday night has sparked new concerns in already volatile oil markets due to regional tensions.
However, analysts assert that the outlook for a lasting, imminent rise in prices remains unclear.
The night attack represents Iran's first direct assault on Israel, which Tehran claimed was in response to an airstrike that targeted its consulate building in the Syrian capital on April 1, attributing the attack to Israel.
AFP
World News
Oil
Price
world
Iran
Israel
Next
Biden vows G7 response, US support for Israel after Iranian attack
Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:13
Borrell says Middle East on cliff edge, urges Iran-Israel de-escalation
World News
05:13
Borrell says Middle East on cliff edge, urges Iran-Israel de-escalation
0
World News
05:06
Europe aviation agency urges caution in Israeli and Iranian airspace
World News
05:06
Europe aviation agency urges caution in Israeli and Iranian airspace
0
Middle East News
04:41
Iranian FM: There was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel
Middle East News
04:41
Iranian FM: There was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel
0
Middle East News
04:35
Tehran tells the West to be 'grateful' for Iranian restraint towards Israel
Middle East News
04:35
Tehran tells the West to be 'grateful' for Iranian restraint towards Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:21
Russia extremely concerned by rise in Middle East tensions, urges restraint
World News
05:21
Russia extremely concerned by rise in Middle East tensions, urges restraint
0
World News
05:20
Germany pledges more Sudan aid as European leaders push for funding on war anniversary
World News
05:20
Germany pledges more Sudan aid as European leaders push for funding on war anniversary
0
World News
05:13
Borrell says Middle East on cliff edge, urges Iran-Israel de-escalation
World News
05:13
Borrell says Middle East on cliff edge, urges Iran-Israel de-escalation
0
World News
05:06
Europe aviation agency urges caution in Israeli and Iranian airspace
World News
05:06
Europe aviation agency urges caution in Israeli and Iranian airspace
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:35
Turkey calls on Iran to avoid further escalation with Israel
Middle East News
08:35
Turkey calls on Iran to avoid further escalation with Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Iran's "True Promise" Operation Targets Israel: A Costly Response
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Iran's "True Promise" Operation Targets Israel: A Costly Response
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion
Lebanon News
03:57
Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike
6
Middle East News
03:06
Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies
Middle East News
03:06
Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies
7
Lebanon News
02:34
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
Lebanon News
02:34
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
8
Lebanon News
03:41
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Lebanon News
03:41
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More