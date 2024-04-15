Poland receives $6.7 bln in EU funds

World News
2024-04-15 | 06:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Poland receives $6.7 bln in EU funds
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Poland receives $6.7 bln in EU funds

Poland has received a transfer of 27 billion zlotys ($6.72 billion) in European Union funds, the country's development funds and regional policy minister said on Monday.

Poland's new pro-European coalition government has moved to resolve a row with Brussels over the rule of law that had blocked access to billions in funding.

Its zloty has been central and Eastern Europe's best-performing currency this year.

"PLN 27 billion - Poland has just received the largest transfer from the EU in the history of our membership," Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz wrote on platform X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had announced in February that Warsaw would gain access to up to 137 billion euros in funds after the new government began implementing reforms it said would restore judicial independence in Poland.

Pelczynska-Nalecz told a news conference that Warsaw would submit its second and third applications for funds by the end of August, with the aim of receiving the next tranche of funding, which could be as much as 10 billion euros, before the end of the year.

She said Poland planned to spend 1.6 billion zlotys on clean air initiatives, 720 million on expanding broadband internet coverage, 400 million on roads and railways, 250 million on shortening and diversifying supply chains in agriculture, and 200 million on childcare facilities.

The funds include nearly 60 billion euros designed to help EU countries bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic and with the energy transition, consisting of 25.3 billion euros in grants and 34.5 billion euros in cheap loans.

With a little more than two years left to spend the European Union recovery money, Poland is focused on making the most of the smaller grants leg of the program, while treating cheap loans as a fallback component, a senior official told Reuters.

Reuters

World News

Poland

European Union

Fund

Ursula Von Der Leyen

LBCI Next
UK sanctions businesses funding Sudanese conflict
Germany summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:15

UK sanctions businesses funding Sudanese conflict

LBCI
World News
05:20

Germany pledges more Sudan aid as European leaders push for funding on war anniversary

LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10

Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack

LBCI
World News
11:28

British PM Rishi Sunak to speak with Israel's Netanyahu, aiming to avoid escalation

LBCI
World News
10:46

Blinken: Washington doesn't want escalation with Iran but will continue defending Israel

LBCI
World News
10:34

Czech Republic summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-10

France's Macron and new PM Attal craft new government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-12

LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

LBCI
Middle East News
04:41

Iranian FM: There was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34

Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,790: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More