Italy and Bahrain sign memorandum worth over 1 billion euros

Italy and Bahrain said on Monday they had signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing investments and trade worth over one billion euros ($1.2 billion), according to a joint statement between the two nations.



The memorandum was announced after a meeting in Rome between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the statement said.



The memorandum "will enhance economic relations and increase trade and investments ... with the partnership committing to investments in excess of one billion euros," as the parties agreed to boost ties in sectors including energy and defence.



Reuters