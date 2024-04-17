Australia unveils new defense strategy focusing on Chinese 'coercive tactics'

World News
2024-04-17 | 00:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Australia unveils new defense strategy focusing on Chinese &#39;coercive tactics&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Australia unveils new defense strategy focusing on Chinese 'coercive tactics'

Australia presented on Wednesday its first-ever national defense strategy, focusing on the Pacific region in the face of Chinese "coercive tactics" and the growing risks of regional conflict.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said, "The optimistic assumptions that guided defense planning post-Cold War have long since gone," unveiling the new strategy and warning that the region could see conflict in the next decade.

He added, "China has employed coercive tactics to achieve its strategic objectives."

Marles explained that instead of focusing on a balanced military capable of multiple tasks anywhere in the world, Australia will need to focus on protecting its interests in its immediate region.

"We are a maritime trading island nation," he said, adding that Australia must be able to prevent its adversaries from choking off trade or blocking access to vital shipping lanes.

Marles added, "An invasion of Australia is unlikely in any scenario, particularly because much damage could be inflicted on our country by an adversary without setting foot on Australian soil."

He explained that the backbone of the new strategy lies in "possessing the most capable naval force in our history," achieved by building a fleet of nuclear-powered stealth submarines, tripling key missile capabilities, and constructing a large fleet of warships.

AFP

World News

Australia

Defense

Strategy

China

Coercive

Tactics

Richard Marles

LBCI Next
China calls on US counterpart to enhance 'trust' between two countries
US envoy: Full UN membership will not help Palestinians on statehood
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

Biden: US, Japan, and Australia to establish joint air defense network

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07

GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17

Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy

LBCI
World News
01:05

China calls on US counterpart to enhance 'trust' between two countries

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:54

Almost 117,000 people evacuated Kazakhstan due to floods

LBCI
World News
02:38

Italy calls on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza

LBCI
World News
02:17

Britain condemns killing of Israeli teenager, calls to 'restore calm'

LBCI
World News
01:52

US and allies to impose more sanctions on Iran; Israel war cabinet to meet again

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:58

Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before

LBCI
Middle East News
15:58

Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More