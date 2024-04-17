Australia unveils new defense strategy focusing on Chinese 'coercive tactics'

Australia presented on Wednesday its first-ever national defense strategy, focusing on the Pacific region in the face of Chinese "coercive tactics" and the growing risks of regional conflict.



Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said, "The optimistic assumptions that guided defense planning post-Cold War have long since gone," unveiling the new strategy and warning that the region could see conflict in the next decade.



He added, "China has employed coercive tactics to achieve its strategic objectives."



Marles explained that instead of focusing on a balanced military capable of multiple tasks anywhere in the world, Australia will need to focus on protecting its interests in its immediate region.



"We are a maritime trading island nation," he said, adding that Australia must be able to prevent its adversaries from choking off trade or blocking access to vital shipping lanes.



Marles added, "An invasion of Australia is unlikely in any scenario, particularly because much damage could be inflicted on our country by an adversary without setting foot on Australian soil."



He explained that the backbone of the new strategy lies in "possessing the most capable naval force in our history," achieved by building a fleet of nuclear-powered stealth submarines, tripling key missile capabilities, and constructing a large fleet of warships.



AFP