Pope Leo in Istanbul: Turkey's small Catholic community remains "fruitful," calls for greater support to migrants

28-11-2025 | 02:08
28-11-2025 | 02:08
Pope Leo in Istanbul: Turkey’s small Catholic community remains “fruitful,” calls for greater support to migrants

Pope Leo XIV affirmed that the Catholic Church in Turkey, though small in number, remains “fruitful,” during remarks delivered at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Istanbul.

The pope highlighted the challenges posed by the “very large presence of migrants and refugees in Turkey,” calling it a responsibility for the Church to welcome and serve them.

He emphasized that migrants are “among the most vulnerable,” urging continued pastoral support and humanitarian outreach.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
