Azerbaijan condemns 'threats' from France after Paris summons its ambassador to Baku

World News
2024-04-17 | 03:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Azerbaijan condemns &#39;threats&#39; from France after Paris summons its ambassador to Baku
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Azerbaijan condemns 'threats' from France after Paris summons its ambassador to Baku

Azerbaijan on Wednesday condemned the "pressure" and "threats" it says France is exerting after Paris summoned its ambassador to Baku and accused the country in the Caucasus region of damaging bilateral relations.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, said, "The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly emphasized to France that the language of threats and pressure will not lead to any results, and once again declares that it will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests."

AFP

World News

Azerbaijan

France

Paris

Ambassador

Baku

Caucasus

LBCI Next
Beijing claims 'no threat' after Australia shifts defense strategy focusing on China
Almost 117,000 people evacuated Kazakhstan due to floods
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Iranian Foreign Ministry summons the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany

LBCI
World News
11:25

Portugal urges Iranian ambassador to release container ship MSC Aries

LBCI
World News
2024-04-16

Armenia asks ICJ to pursue ethnic cleansing case against Azerbaijan

LBCI
World News
2024-04-16

US Ambassador to the United Nations visits the demilitarized zone between the Koreas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:19

White House: Washington intends to triple tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum

LBCI
World News
05:06

Pakistani PM: Saudi Arabia to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

LBCI
World News
04:20

Beijing claims 'no threat' after Australia shifts defense strategy focusing on China

LBCI
World News
02:54

Almost 117,000 people evacuated Kazakhstan due to floods

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-08

"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-03

Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More