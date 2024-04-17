Azerbaijan condemns 'threats' from France after Paris summons its ambassador to Baku

Azerbaijan on Wednesday condemned the "pressure" and "threats" it says France is exerting after Paris summoned its ambassador to Baku and accused the country in the Caucasus region of damaging bilateral relations.



The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, said, "The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly emphasized to France that the language of threats and pressure will not lead to any results, and once again declares that it will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests."



AFP