Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
27
o
Deadly heat in West Africa warns of climate change-driven scorchers to come
World News
2024-04-18 | 03:49
Deadly heat in West Africa warns of climate change-driven scorchers to come
In late March and early April, days and nights of extreme heat above 40° Celsius (104°F) gripped many West African countries. Temperatures soared so high in Mali and Burkina Faso they equated to a once in 200-year event, according to the report on the Sahel region by World Weather Attribution (WWA).
The severity of the heatwave led WWA's team of climate scientists to conduct a rapid analysis, which concluded the temperatures would not have been reached if industry had not warmed the planet by burning fossil fuels and other activities.
"In a pre-industrial climate, we wouldn't expect to see heat waves at this intensity at all," WWA statistician Clair Barnes told Reuters.
"It was the hottest that anyone in living memory has had to deal with (there)," she said.
Despite a lack of data, WWA estimates there were hundreds or possibly thousands of heat-related deaths, and it warned such extreme heat will become much more common without greater global efforts to reduce planet-warming emissions.
On the current trajectory, if fossil fuel emissions do not fall "we would expect to see heatwaves like this maybe ten times more frequently, so potentially up to ten times a year," Barnes said.
"It's something that people are going to have to adapt to and learn to live with."
Reuters
World News
Heat
West
Africa
Climate
Scorchers
Weather
