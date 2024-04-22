Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday affirmed his country's 'readiness' to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory if NATO decides to bolster its eastern front in response to Russia's deployment of new weapons in Belarus and the Kaliningrad enclave.



In an interview with the newspaper 'Fakt,' Duda said, "If our allies decide to deploy nuclear weapons as part of nuclear sharing on our territory to strengthen NATO's eastern front, we are ready to do so."



