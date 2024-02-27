Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The specter of a potential Iranian nuclear bomb has haunted the Western world for years, triggering a prolonged exchange of actions and reactions.



The latest chapter unfolded with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) announcement that Iran has recently reduced its supplies of materials used to manufacture nuclear bombs.



While this step appears positive, it does not signify a complete easing of tensions between the two sides. Tehran still bars IAEA inspectors from entering the country. It has not provided conclusive explanations regarding traces of uranium found in some of its facilities, which Iran claims are for peaceful purposes.



IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi intends to discuss these observations with Iranian officials in May, according to a tentative schedule.



Preceding this, the matter will be presented to the Agency's Board of Governors at its meeting scheduled for early March. Iranian news agency ISNA anticipates no decision against Iran will be issued during the meeting.



All indications suggest a trend towards de-escalation in the nuclear file, which could reflect positively on negotiations between Tehran and Washington, with Oman serving as a mediator.



The latest Omani-Iranian discussions occurred between Oman's Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthy, and Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, in Tehran as part of the strategic consultation meeting between Muscat and Tehran.



On the American front, according to The Washington Post, the Biden administration has reportedly received advice from European diplomats to focus more on the Iranian nuclear program ahead of the upcoming local elections in the United States.