Iran's nuclear program: A persistent global concern

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-27 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s nuclear program: A persistent global concern
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iran's nuclear program: A persistent global concern

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

The specter of a potential Iranian nuclear bomb has haunted the Western world for years, triggering a prolonged exchange of actions and reactions.

The latest chapter unfolded with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) announcement that Iran has recently reduced its supplies of materials used to manufacture nuclear bombs.

While this step appears positive, it does not signify a complete easing of tensions between the two sides. Tehran still bars IAEA inspectors from entering the country. It has not provided conclusive explanations regarding traces of uranium found in some of its facilities, which Iran claims are for peaceful purposes.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi intends to discuss these observations with Iranian officials in May, according to a tentative schedule.

Preceding this, the matter will be presented to the Agency's Board of Governors at its meeting scheduled for early March. Iranian news agency ISNA anticipates no decision against Iran will be issued during the meeting.

All indications suggest a trend towards de-escalation in the nuclear file, which could reflect positively on negotiations between Tehran and Washington, with Oman serving as a mediator.

The latest Omani-Iranian discussions occurred between Oman's Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthy, and Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, in Tehran as part of the strategic consultation meeting between Muscat and Tehran.

On the American front, according to The Washington Post, the Biden administration has reportedly received advice from European diplomats to focus more on the Iranian nuclear program ahead of the upcoming local elections in the United States.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear

Program

Persistent

Global

Concern

LBCI Next
Echoes of Influence: Israel's Advertising Narrative After Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-21

Iran dismisses plan by UN nuclear watchdog head to visit next month

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-16

Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-05

Iran starts constructing new nuclear reactor

LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

Iran's uranium stock enriched to 60% shrinks, but problems continue -IAEA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Israel's firm stance: Biden's remarks on potential prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

De-escalation efforts and implications: Israel's threats and Lebanon's stand

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:20

Navigating Threats and Diplomacy: Hezbollah's Response and International Mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:16

Decades of conflict: The complex history of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19

Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-09

France affirms 'genuine' willingness to Resolution 1701 implementation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More