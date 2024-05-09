Ukraine downs 17 Russian drones over Odesa

2024-05-09
Ukraine downs 17 Russian drones over Odesa
Ukraine downs 17 Russian drones over Odesa

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Thursday that Ukrainian air defense systems shot down 17 out of 20 attack drones launched by Russia targeting Ukrainian territory.

It added on Telegram that the drones were intercepted over Odesa in southern Ukraine.

Reuters

