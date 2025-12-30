News
Israel defends Somaliland move at UN amid concerns over Gaza motives
World News
30-12-2025 | 03:53
Israel defends Somaliland move at UN amid concerns over Gaza motives
Israel has defended its formal recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, but several countries at the United Nations questioned whether the move aimed to relocate Palestinians from Gaza or to establish military bases.
Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Friday.
"It is not a hostile step toward Somalia, nor does it preclude future dialogue between the parties. Recognition is not an act of defiance. It is an opportunity,” Israel’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Jonathan Miller told the U.N. Security Council on Monday.
Reuters
