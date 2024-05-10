China announces talks in the Middle East regarding war in Ukraine

China announced that its envoy for the Eurasia region completed a diplomatic tour in the Middle East, which is the third of its kind regarding the war in Ukraine, as part of Beijing's efforts to mediate the conflict.



During his tour from May 3 to May 9, envoy Li Hui met with diplomats in Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, calling on all parties to 'create conditions for resuming direct dialogue,' according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



AFP