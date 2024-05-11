News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Five killed in Ukrainian strikes on Russian border regions, Donetsk
World News
2024-05-11 | 10:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Five killed in Ukrainian strikes on Russian border regions, Donetsk
Five people were killed and nine wounded in three separate Ukrainian drone and artillery strikes on the Russian border provinces of Belgorod and Kursk and the city of Donetsk, which Russia claims to have annexed, local officials said on Saturday.
Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed head of east Ukraine's Donetsk region, said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app that three civilians had been killed and eight more injured when a Ukrainian missile struck a restaurant in Donetsk city.
Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement posted on Telegram that one man had been killed and another injured after a Ukrainian drone hit a parked truck in the border village of Novostroyevka-Pervaya.
His counterpart in the neighboring Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said that a civilian had died in hospital after being wounded in a drone strike on the frontier town of Sudzha.
Separately, a Moscow-installed official in Ukraine's Luhansk region said that the death toll in a missile strike that caused a large fire with major damage at a fuel depot in the town of Rovenky had risen to four, with 11 injured.
Russia's defense ministry said earlier on Saturday that it had intercepted a string of attempted Ukrainian drone and rocket artillery strikes on its territory.
In a statement posted on Telegram, the ministry said its forces had downed 21 rockets and 16 drones across Russia's Belgorod, Kursk, and Volgograd regions.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Strikes
Russia
Border
Donetsk
War
Attack
Next
US states Israel's use of weapons may have disregarded international law
Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-16
Two killed in strikes targeting Russian region of Belgorod near border with Ukraine
World News
2024-03-16
Two killed in strikes targeting Russian region of Belgorod near border with Ukraine
0
World News
2024-05-10
Ukraine announces that Russia begins ground attack in Kharkiv
World News
2024-05-10
Ukraine announces that Russia begins ground attack in Kharkiv
0
World News
2024-05-08
Russia targets energy facilities in air attack on Ukraine
World News
2024-05-08
Russia targets energy facilities in air attack on Ukraine
0
World News
2024-05-01
The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war
World News
2024-05-01
The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:12
Italian, German, and Austrian leaders call for a 'strong EU' as elections approach
World News
09:12
Italian, German, and Austrian leaders call for a 'strong EU' as elections approach
0
World News
08:48
Three killed and eight wounded in Ukrainian strike on restaurant in Donetsk
World News
08:48
Three killed and eight wounded in Ukrainian strike on restaurant in Donetsk
0
World News
07:06
Russia announces 'liberation' of six villages in eastern Ukraine
World News
07:06
Russia announces 'liberation' of six villages in eastern Ukraine
0
World News
04:49
Ukrainian commander expects Russian push ahead of arms supplies
World News
04:49
Ukrainian commander expects Russian push ahead of arms supplies
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-05
Reuters source: Starbucks Middle East franchise AlShaya to cut over 2,000 jobs
Middle East News
2024-03-05
Reuters source: Starbucks Middle East franchise AlShaya to cut over 2,000 jobs
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-04
Qatar considers future of Hamas office in Doha and whether to keep mediating
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-04
Qatar considers future of Hamas office in Doha and whether to keep mediating
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-10
Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process
Lebanon News
2024-05-10
Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:51
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:51
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:51
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:51
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Hamas to share video on fate of hostage Nadav Popplewell
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Hamas to share video on fate of hostage Nadav Popplewell
3
Lebanon News
02:52
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Lebanon News
02:52
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:38
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:38
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
5
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:04
Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:04
Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Israeli army confirms about 300,000 people have fled from eastern Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Israeli army confirms about 300,000 people have fled from eastern Rafah
8
Lebanon News
05:54
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights
Lebanon News
05:54
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More