News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US aircraft carrier heads west from South China Sea amid Middle East tensions
World News
16-06-2025 | 10:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US aircraft carrier heads west from South China Sea amid Middle East tensions
U.S. aircraft carrier USS Nimitz left the South China Sea on Monday morning heading west, according to data from ship tracking website Marine Traffic, after a reception for its planned port call in central Vietnam was cancelled.
The carrier had planned to visit Danang City later this week, but two sources, including one diplomat, said a formal reception slated for June 20 had been called off.
One of the sources said the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi had informed him about the cancellation, due to "an emergent operational requirement."
The embassy didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group conducted maritime security operations in the South China Sea last week, as "part of the U.S. Navy's routine presence in the Indo-Pacific," according to the website of the Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
Data from Marine Traffic showed the carrier on Monday morning was moving west in the direction of the Middle East, where the battle between Israel and Iran is escalating.
Reuters
World News
United States
Aircraft
Carrier
South China Sea
Middle East
Next
China has no comment on a report about nuclear arsenals, foreign ministry says
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-12
Trump says US personnel moved from 'dangerous' Middle East
World News
2025-06-12
Trump says US personnel moved from 'dangerous' Middle East
0
World News
2025-04-02
China carries out live-fire drills in East China Sea in escalation of Taiwan exercises
World News
2025-04-02
China carries out live-fire drills in East China Sea in escalation of Taiwan exercises
0
World News
2025-05-23
China urges Philippines to stop provocation in South China Sea
World News
2025-05-23
China urges Philippines to stop provocation in South China Sea
0
World News
2025-04-17
China and Malaysia say important to maintain peace and stability in South China Sea
World News
2025-04-17
China and Malaysia say important to maintain peace and stability in South China Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:11
Iran sought US pressure on Israel for ceasefire via Gulf states, sources tell Reuters
World News
13:11
Iran sought US pressure on Israel for ceasefire via Gulf states, sources tell Reuters
0
World News
11:57
Trump says Iran should negotiate 'before it's too late'
World News
11:57
Trump says Iran should negotiate 'before it's too late'
0
World News
04:17
China has no comment on a report about nuclear arsenals, foreign ministry says
World News
04:17
China has no comment on a report about nuclear arsenals, foreign ministry says
0
World News
2025-06-15
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
World News
2025-06-15
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-15
Iran activates air defenses in Tehran, country's west
Middle East News
2025-06-15
Iran activates air defenses in Tehran, country's west
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas
0
World News
10:44
US aircraft carrier heads west from South China Sea amid Middle East tensions
World News
10:44
US aircraft carrier heads west from South China Sea amid Middle East tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:59
Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments
Lebanon News
05:59
Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments
2
Middle East News
11:21
Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)
Middle East News
11:21
Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)
3
Lebanon News
06:08
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut
Lebanon News
06:08
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut
4
Lebanon News
06:21
MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan
Lebanon News
06:21
MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan
5
Lebanon News
09:44
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
Lebanon News
09:44
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
6
Middle East News
08:16
Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'
Middle East News
08:16
Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'
7
Lebanon News
04:34
First flight brings home Lebanese stranded in Sharm El Sheikh amid regional airspace closures
Lebanon News
04:34
First flight brings home Lebanese stranded in Sharm El Sheikh amid regional airspace closures
8
Lebanon News
08:00
MEA cancels June 17 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
Lebanon News
08:00
MEA cancels June 17 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More