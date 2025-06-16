Trump says Iran should negotiate 'before it's too late'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran was not winning its conflict with Israel and should re-enter negotiations "before it's too late."



"They have to make a deal, and it's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately before it's too late," Trump told reporters at a G7 summit in Canada.



AFP



