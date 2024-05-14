News
Putin to visit China May 16-17
World News
2024-05-14 | 03:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin to visit China May 16-17
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 16-17, his first foreign trip since his inauguration for a new term as president, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China on May 16-17 as his first foreign trip after taking office," the Kremlin said.
Putin and Xi "will discuss in detail the entire range of issues of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, identify key areas for further development of Russian-Chinese practical cooperation, and exchange views in detail on the most pressing international and regional issues."
The Kremlin said that after the meeting the two leaders would sign a joint statement.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
China
Kremlin
Xi Jinping
