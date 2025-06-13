Israel army says destroyed radars, missile launchers in Iran strikes

Israel's military on Friday said it destroyed dozens of radars and surface-to-air missile launchers in western Iran in a wave of air strikes.



"In recent hours, Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, completed an extensive strike against the Iranian regime's air defense system in western Iran," a military statement said.



"As part of the strikes, dozens of radars and surface-to-air missile launchers were destroyed."



AFP