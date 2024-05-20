Kremlin says military will hold nuclear exercises in appropriate timeframe

2024-05-20 | 06:16
Kremlin says military will hold nuclear exercises in appropriate timeframe
Kremlin says military will hold nuclear exercises in appropriate timeframe

The Kremlin said on Monday that exercises involving non-strategic nuclear weapons that President Vladimir Putin has ordered would be held "in the relevant timeframes" and that this was a matter for the defense ministry.

Putin earlier this month ordered his military to practice the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons after what Moscow said were threats from France, Britain and the United States.

When asked about the exercises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is a question for the defense ministry. There is indeed an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, it will be executed in the relevant timeframes."


Reuters
 

World News

Kremlin

Russia

Military

Nuclear

Ukraine

