News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump's adviser urges sanctions on ICC officials after meeting Netanyahu: Reuters
World News
2024-05-22 | 00:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Trump's adviser urges sanctions on ICC officials after meeting Netanyahu: Reuters
The United States should slap sanctions on International Criminal Court officials who seek an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a top foreign policy adviser to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday after meeting the Israeli leader.
Robert O'Brien, who served as Trump's fourth and final national security adviser, made the comments in a Jerusalem interview with Reuters after meeting Netanyahu and other Israeli officials during a multi-day visit to the US ally.
O'Brien, who said Trump would be briefed on the results of the trip, discussed what he called the ICC's "irrational decision" to issue a warrant for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, along with three Palestinian Hamas leaders, in his meetings with the Israeli officials.
"We can sanction the bank accounts, the travel. We can put visa restrictions on these corrupt prosecutors and judges. We can show some real mettle here," O'Brien told Reuters from Jerusalem.
O'Brien was joined by former US Ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta and former Ambassador to Switzerland Ed McMullen.
The trip, first reported by Reuters, was a rare case of Trump allies traveling abroad as part of an organized delegation to meet foreign officials. It took place amid strains between Israel and the Biden administration about the US Middle East ally's conduct of the war in Gaza.
In addition to Netanyahu, the delegation met in recent days with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, war cabinet minister Benny Gantz, and Gallant, O'Brien said. Their itinerary did not include Palestinian leaders.
O'Brien said rescuing all remaining hostages held by Hamas and capturing Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that prompted Israel's Gaza offensive, would be key to declaring victory over the militant group.
"This is something I did share with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and President Herzog and Benny Gantz from the war cabinet: We've got to move quickly," O'Brien told Reuters. "Israel has to defeat Hamas in Rafah."
The group said they did not go to Israel at Trump's behest.
But O'Brien, Rakolta, and McMullen all speak regularly to Trump who, despite facing four criminal trials, is ahead of his Nov. 5 presidential election rival, Democratic President Joe Biden, in opinion polls in most battleground states.
In addition to meeting political leaders, members of the delegation traveled to areas of Israel that were targeted in the Hamas attack in October, including the site of the Nova Music Festival and the Nir Oz kibbutz, both near Gaza.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Donald Trump
Robert O'Brien
Benjamin Netanyahu
ICC
Sanctions
Adviser
Israel
United States
Next
US House leader to invite Netanyahu to address Congress
US-Saudi defense deal with civil nuclear component nears completion
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-30
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
World News
2024-04-30
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Israel considers ICC decision 'anti-semitic' as military faces drone threats from Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Israel considers ICC decision 'anti-semitic' as military faces drone threats from Hezbollah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21
Gallant: ICC prosecutor attempts to deprive Israel of its right to self-defense
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21
Gallant: ICC prosecutor attempts to deprive Israel of its right to self-defense
0
World News
2024-05-21
Amal Clooney assisted ICC in seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders
World News
2024-05-21
Amal Clooney assisted ICC in seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:04
Russia hands over six children to Ukraine after Qatar-mediated agreement
World News
06:04
Russia hands over six children to Ukraine after Qatar-mediated agreement
0
World News
06:03
Beijing imposes sanctions on US defense companies
World News
06:03
Beijing imposes sanctions on US defense companies
0
World News
05:34
Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday
World News
05:34
Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday
0
World News
03:38
Russian Ministry of Defense proposes revising the boundaries of territorial waters in Baltic Sea
World News
03:38
Russian Ministry of Defense proposes revising the boundaries of territorial waters in Baltic Sea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-02
US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington
World News
2023-08-02
US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington
0
World News
05:34
Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday
World News
05:34
Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday
0
World News
00:03
US-Saudi defense deal with civil nuclear component nears completion
World News
00:03
US-Saudi defense deal with civil nuclear component nears completion
0
World News
02:41
Spain to announce recognition of Palestinian State on Wednesday
World News
02:41
Spain to announce recognition of Palestinian State on Wednesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:16
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
Lebanon News
09:16
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
4
Middle East News
08:28
At least ten people die in Egypt after passenger bus falls into the Nile
Middle East News
08:28
At least ten people die in Egypt after passenger bus falls into the Nile
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza
6
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
7
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
8
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More