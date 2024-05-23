Russian army reports capturing Andriivka village in Ukraine

2024-05-23 | 06:41
Russian army reports capturing Andriivka village in Ukraine
Russian army reports capturing Andriivka village in Ukraine

The Russian army announced on Thursday the capturing of the village of Andriivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces are suffering from shortages of personnel and ammunition and are struggling to repel Russian attacks.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated, "Units of the Southern grouping of troops liberated the settlement of Andriivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic."

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Andriivka

Donetsk

Ukraine

Attacks

