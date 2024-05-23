Bosnian Serb leader ahead of UN vote: 'We reject' decision on Srebrenica

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik announced on Thursday, just hours before the United Nations vote on allocating a global day to commemorate the Srebrenica massacre, that he will not accept this decision and denied the occurrence of a "genocide" in that city.



Responding to journalists' questions during a press conference in Srebrenica, he stated, "We will not accept" the decision.



He added, "We tell you we will not accept it. It will not be included in the school curriculum, and we will not commemorate the July 11th as stated in the draft resolution."



AFP