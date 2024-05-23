Washington 'strongly' urges China to exercise restraint amidst maneuvers around Taiwan

The United States urged China to exercise restraint after launching military maneuvers in the vicinity of Taiwan, according to a senior American official on Thursday, describing Beijing's actions as 'reckless.'



The senior official in the administration of US President Joe Biden, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, 'We strongly urge Beijing to show restraint,' noting that China's actions are 'reckless and carry the risk of escalation, leading to the erosion of long-standing norms.'



AFP