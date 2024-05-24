News
Kremlin announces preparations for a visit by Putin to North Korea
2024-05-24 | 09:24
Kremlin announces preparations for a visit by Putin to North Korea
The Kremlin announced on Friday that it is preparing for a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea, which Western countries accuse of supplying Moscow with ammunition for its offensive in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, "President Putin has received an invitation to make an official visit to North Korea. Preparations for this visit are underway, and we will announce the dates in due course."
The Russian president hosted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Russia in September 2023.
AFP
Kremlin
Russia
Visit
North Korea
Ammunition
Ukraine
