Poland announces restrictions on movement of Russian diplomats

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced on Monday that Poland will impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in response to what he described as the "hybrid war" being waged by Moscow.



Sikorski told reporters in Brussels after a meeting with his European Union counterparts, "I have just announced a Polish decision related to Russia's involvement in a hybrid war against the European Union, including Poland: restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in our country."



Last week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused the "Russian state" of attempting to smuggle thousands of migrants from Africa into Europe at a time when Poland is planning to fortify its eastern borders.



AFP