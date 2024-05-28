Ireland formally recognizes State of Palestine, establishes full diplomatic relations

2024-05-28 | 07:38
Ireland formally recognizes State of Palestine, establishes full diplomatic relations

Ireland's Tánaiste (deputy head of the government)  announced Tuesday that the government authorized the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine. 

Pending a formal request from Palestinian authorities, Ireland will upgrade the status of the Palestinian Mission to an embassy and approve the appointment of a Palestinian ambassador to Ireland, according to Tánaiste's statement.

Additionally, Ireland will elevate its current Representative Office in Ramallah to an embassy.

"Recognition of Palestine is not the end of a process; it is the beginning," said the Tánaiste. 

"We are deeply committed to the pursuit of peace and support for Palestinian state-building. Ireland has reaffirmed this commitment over many decades, through intensive diplomacy and our long-standing development cooperation program," it added.

The Tánaiste emphasized the importance of the international community's support for the Palestinian Authority's reform and service delivery efforts, pledging to intensify Ireland's efforts.

"Ireland will continue to work closely with the Palestinian Authority and our EU and international partners to create a political path that can end this horrific conflict and humanitarian disaster, ensure the release of all hostages, and realize the vision of a sovereign, independent Palestinian state existing alongside the State of Israel in peace and security," the Tánaiste added.

