News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ireland formally recognizes State of Palestine, establishes full diplomatic relations
World News
2024-05-28 | 07:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ireland formally recognizes State of Palestine, establishes full diplomatic relations
Ireland's Tánaiste (deputy head of the government) announced Tuesday that the government authorized the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine.
Pending a formal request from Palestinian authorities, Ireland will upgrade the status of the Palestinian Mission to an embassy and approve the appointment of a Palestinian ambassador to Ireland, according to Tánaiste's statement.
Additionally, Ireland will elevate its current Representative Office in Ramallah to an embassy.
"Recognition of Palestine is not the end of a process; it is the beginning," said the Tánaiste.
"We are deeply committed to the pursuit of peace and support for Palestinian state-building. Ireland has reaffirmed this commitment over many decades, through intensive diplomacy and our long-standing development cooperation program," it added.
The Tánaiste emphasized the importance of the international community's support for the Palestinian Authority's reform and service delivery efforts, pledging to intensify Ireland's efforts.
"Ireland will continue to work closely with the Palestinian Authority and our EU and international partners to create a political path that can end this horrific conflict and humanitarian disaster, ensure the release of all hostages, and realize the vision of a sovereign, independent Palestinian state existing alongside the State of Israel in peace and security," the Tánaiste added.
World News
Middle East News
Ireland
State Of Palestine
Embassy
Recognition
Next
Denmark’s parliament rejects proposal to recognize Palestinian state
South Africa condemns Israeli attack on Rafah camp
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-27
Israel's envoy to Ireland warns of tech sector impact over Ireland's Palestinian State recognition
World News
2024-05-27
Israel's envoy to Ireland warns of tech sector impact over Ireland's Palestinian State recognition
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-23
Israel: Recognition by three European countries of the state of Palestine will have 'grave consequences'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-23
Israel: Recognition by three European countries of the state of Palestine will have 'grave consequences'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22
Egypt welcomes recognition of Palestinian state by Norway, Ireland, and Spain - Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22
Egypt welcomes recognition of Palestinian state by Norway, Ireland, and Spain - Statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22
Hamas leader views European recognition of State of Palestine as result of Palestinian people's resistance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22
Hamas leader views European recognition of State of Palestine as result of Palestinian people's resistance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36
NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36
NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Palestinian statehood: European Union divided as Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognize Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Palestinian statehood: European Union divided as Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognize Palestine
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:47
UNRWA sounds alarm: One million refugees fleeing Rafah's desperate conditions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:47
UNRWA sounds alarm: One million refugees fleeing Rafah's desperate conditions
0
Middle East News
06:16
European Union extends sanctions on Syria until June 2025
Middle East News
06:16
European Union extends sanctions on Syria until June 2025
0
World News
2024-05-19
Slovak PM overcomes critical stage after assassination attempt
World News
2024-05-19
Slovak PM overcomes critical stage after assassination attempt
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:13
Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel
Lebanon News
14:13
Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel
2
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
3
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:19
Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns 'brutal' Israeli attacks on Gaza: Urges global action
Lebanon News
04:19
Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns 'brutal' Israeli attacks on Gaza: Urges global action
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership
6
Lebanon News
08:11
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:11
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Israeli tanks reach central Rafah, witnesses tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Israeli tanks reach central Rafah, witnesses tell Reuters
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:47
UNRWA sounds alarm: One million refugees fleeing Rafah's desperate conditions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:47
UNRWA sounds alarm: One million refugees fleeing Rafah's desperate conditions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More