North Korea launches barrage of short-range ballistic missiles

The South Korean military announced that North Korea launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles early Thursday morning, just days after Pyongyang's failed attempt to launch a satellite.



South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that they detected the launch of "approximately ten suspected short-range ballistic missiles" toward waters off the eastern Korean Peninsula.



They added that the missiles traveled approximately 350 kilometers, stating that they are working on analyzing the information in cooperation with the United States and Japan.



They considered the missile launches as "a serious provocation that threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."



The Japanese Coast Guard and the Prime Minister's Office also confirmed the missile launches, stating that they are seeking further information.



AFP